POCATELLO — A list of suggested personnel cuts from a Pocatello City Councilmember that was made public last week took center stage during a budget hearing at City Hall Thursday evening.
City Councilmember Claudia Ortega’s list of suggested cuts to various personnel and some of the city’s numerous social services and departments was the central topic among residents who spoke on the budget Thursday, despite the fact that none of her suggested cuts were actually included in Pocatello’s proposed budget for 2022.
Some tension arose when Ortega at one point during the meeting asked Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad to publicly announce that none of her cuts, which some city officials have likened to a “hit list,” were included in the budget. Blad seemingly ignored her request and called on the next resident to speak, though he did remind speakers to refrain from offering public comments on topics not related to the city’s proposed budget. Ortega ultimately made the announcement herself at the end of the public comment period.
“I did respond to Ortega and told her that what the speakers were talking about was certainly part of the budgeting process,” Blad said when contacted after the City Council meeting Thursday. “And I did stop one person who was making personal attacks to three of the city councilmembers and asked that she remain on topic. But this list was absolutely a part of the budgeting process this year.”
Ortega disagreed with Blad when contacted after the meeting Thursday. She said that because her list was never officially submitted to the City Council or the city's financial department, it effectively had nothing to do with the proposed budget and speakers should not have been allowed to publicly comment on specifics of the list.
“The list, my request for information, was not part of this budget, so it was inappropriate for this list to be discussed during the budget hearing tonight,” Ortega said. “This list was never a part of the budget process or officially submitted in any way, but it works for (Blad) to vilify me because he is up for reelection. Maybe I should be grateful because at least now more people are aware of the issues that this city faces.”
About one dozen local residents provided public comments on the proposed budget. Some residents spoke highly of the need for social services on Ortega’s list including maintaining the public library, keeping team youth sports and supporting the Parks and Recreation Department and the numerous parks and facilities it oversees. Others spoke out against the budget, criticizing the methods in which it was balanced and prepared.
“I moved here in October to be more actively involved with my grandchildren who are (age) 12, 8, 7, and 5,” said Pocatello resident Ruta Casabianca. “Although Pocatello has a lot to offer, I think it is important for Pocatello to invest in educational and positive recreation programs like parks, library services and team as well as non-team sports. Instead of cutting back on these positive programs, they need to be enhanced. If we don’t, we will pay the cost in other ways.”
Other residents spoke about specific positions that Ortega proposed to cut, including those to the Public Works Department and the Pocatello Fire Department.
A former project manager in the city’s Public Works Department, Maggie Clark, who resigned effective July 20 after taking a job in the private sector, spoke out against Ortega’s proposed cuts to her former department.
“I was listed on the streamlining list along with several of my colleagues,” Clark said. “I understand that doing a thorough assessment to find redundancies is just proper management, however, I feel that the approach of simply looking at organizational charts is not the way to make a fully-informed decision.”
As an example, Clark said that she and one other employee within the city’s Public Works Department worked tirelessly to secure over $5.5 million in grant money for the city, leveraging less than $500,000 of city money to do so.
Lydia Noble and Heather Disselkoen, the co-founders of a local grassroots organization that focuses on improving government accountability and encouraging civic engagement called Pocatello For Accountable Government, or P.A.G.E., both spoke out against the city’s proposed budget, calling into question the way in which it was brought into balance and it’s unsustainability in the future.
Noble said she did not agree with this budget because of “how it was brought into balance by removing funds from the general fund city savings account and by virtually wiping out the capital improvement fund.”
“This is not the way to structurally and correctly balance a city budget or any budget,” Noble said. “It’s basically a one-time temporary fix that just cannot continue every year. The right way to balance a budget is to ensure that recurring expenses are offset with recurring revenues.”
Disselkoen’s public comments centered on the notion that the decisions the city makes this year will carry forward for the next three to five years, “and could impact our ability to be competitive as a city.”
“When faced with a structurally imbalanced budget there are essentially two directions you can take — you can increase revenue or you can look for ways to reduce expenditures, or something in the middle, ” Disselkoen said. “If you are of the opinion a lack of revenue is the problem, your only option is to increase the levied tax ask, that portion of the budget that local taxpayers pay. If increasing revenue is the game plan for addressing the city’s budget issues, then own it.”
The budgetary process moving forward will involve the Pocatello City Council discussing the public comments provided Thursday and any other comments the city has received regarding the budget during a meeting on Aug. 11. The council intends to discuss the budget further during a work session on Aug. 12 and the proposed budget will be put back in front of the City Council for final consideration on Aug. 19.