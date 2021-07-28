POCATELLO — Councilmember Claudia Ortega said she was simply doing homework to guide tough budgetary decisions when she requested salaries of about 30 city employees she identified as "potential positions to eliminate for streamlining purposes."
Some city officials, however, are likening Ortega's July 12 email to the city's human resources director, Heather Buchanan, to a "hit list."
Buchanan forwarded the email to Mayor Brian Blad, who convened the council for a special meeting on Monday to discuss Ortega's list. The council engaged in a lengthy open-session debate about the issue before they finally entered into a closed meeting city officials said was for educating the council on "wording, motions and legal considerations" associated with properly considering and making layoffs.
The city is in the midst of drafting an extremely tight municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2022. Ortega said her list was guided by prior statements made by Blad acknowledging layoffs could be necessary to balance the budget.
"That's the only reason I sent the email — to have information for myself to be prepared so if we have to have that conversation I can speak from a place where I can feel like I have some understanding and some context," Ortega said during the public forum prior to the executive session.
Ortega explained she reviewed organizational charts submitted by department heads during their budget presentations and looked for possible redundancies, such as situations in which employees answer to three managers. She emphasized that she wasn't proposing to eliminate positions but rather to spur a discussion to help find ways to trim the budget.
"We have to be willing to have conversations about ways to reduce our spending," Ortega said, adding personnel costs represent the greatest financial investment for any organization. "I would prefer to reduce our spending and not have to lay people off."
Councilmember Linda Leeuwrik argued during the public portion of the meeting that her colleague went too far when she selected individual workers and identified them by name in her request for financial numbers.
"When you compile a list of specific people to cut ... that amounts to a hit list," Leeuwrik said. "... Having a list of names that have been singled out as people who are being considered, that is problematic to me."
Blad argued during the meeting that Ortega's list threatens to "devastate" morale among city workers, and he considered it important to give other council members ample notice of the issue.
"In your request it's very clear who you're looking to remove. You've named names," Blad said. "... I have every intention of including the entire council. If the council sits down on Aug. 11 (at the city budget meeting) and is hit with the removal of 30-plus people on this list ... I think you're way behind the eight-ball at that point."
Ortega told the Journal on Wednesday she disagrees that she crossed any line by seeking financial data on specific employees, though she said the possibility of having to make layoffs has kept her up at night.
"It really doesn't matter if there was a name attached to a position or not. All of the information I requested is public information," Ortega said. "Who works for the city is not a secret. Neither is their salary."
In her estimation, the root of the problem is that the city, under Blad and prior councils, has delayed making badly needed capital improvements for several years and will soon have to deal with several major expenses. In addition to facing a roughly $480,000 shortfall in balancing the forthcoming budget, she said the city has proposed against making its usual $1 million investment in a capital improvements fund. Nonetheless, she said the city faces a list of roughly $16 million in capital improvements that will have to be made soon, such as upgrading the city's outdated fleet fueling site.
Additional expenses from collective bargaining agreements with police and fire unions will also have to be factored in, she noted. Ortega joked that the city should add the ostrich to its municipal flag because the approach leaders have taken to solving tough problems has been to stick their heads in the sand.
"Blaming me is a deflection. What people should be upset about is the fact that here we are and we have to have these conversations," Ortega said.
Councilmember Rick Cheatum said the city doesn't know its full budget picture yet, and he's optimistic cuts in the near term won't need to be as deep as some members fear. For example, Cheatum said it's likely that sales tax revenue to the city will come in greater than previously expected.
In response to a public records request, the city provided the Journal with a version of Ortega's email with names of employees redacted.
Some of the notable positions listed include two lieutenants, two stenographers and a crime analyst on the police department, all seasonal parks employees except for those who work at the aquatic center, the city's public works director, a city attorney and a legal assistant.
She also suggested rolling back raises to the City Council and making members' benefits part-time only, and she called for eliminating team sports.
She proposed making the deepest cuts to the Marshall Public Library, seeking information about 11 different positions and proposing to reduce operational hours to noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. She also suggested closing the library's upper floor.
The city's public information officer, Logan McDougall, took exception with his own inclusion on the list.
"It's certainly disappointing to see my position on that list. I feel like I bring a lot of value to the city of Pocatello," McDougall said.
The position of the mechanic who works on the fire department's equipment was also listed. Andy Moldenhauer, who heads the city's fire union, said that employee is a union member, and the city vowed to retain the position during recent contract negotiations.
"For them to threaten that job after coming to a tentative agreement, that's an unfair labor practice, maybe not for the city but at least by a City Councilmember," Moldenhauer said. "As an employee, this disregard for the well-being of employees within the city by a councilmember is concerning."
Ortega is one of three councilmembers who have been participating in a series of informal town hall meetings throughout the city to gather input from residents. Ortega anticipates those meetings will present an ideal opportunity for the public to weigh in on the city budget and possible personnel decisions, though she said she'll miss the next few meetings due to a death in the family.
Councilmembers Roger Bray and Christine Stevens are also participating in the town hall meetings.