One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus freight train collisions last week in the region.
The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna-Mora Road and South Eagle Road in Kuna, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading southbound and crossed the tracks in front of a westbound train when the high-speed collision occurred, the sheriff’s office said.
Emergency crews provided first aid and attempted to remove the driver of the SUV from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Gary Baker, 67, of Meridian. His cause of death is listed as traumatic blunt force injuries and the manner of death is listed as accidental, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Baker was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the Ada County Coroner’s Office said.
The train did not derail as a result of the impact.
The incident remains under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
The second vehicle versus train crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday near 110 West 800 South in Trenton, Utah, a small town near the Idaho-Utah border.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi told The Herald Journal that the driver was the sole occupant of the pickup truck that collided with the train and he was transported to a nearby hospital in “serious or critical condition.”
In a news release from the sheriff’s office on Friday, the driver was identified as Gary Riddle. His age and city of residence were not provided, and the release indicated there would be no further updates on his condition.
“The investigation showed the truck was driving east on 800 South in Trenton. The train was traveling south. The intersection has yield signs for automobile traffic,” Bartschi wrote in the release. “The train is over 100 cars or over 9,000 feet long. The train weighs in excess of 30 million pounds. At full emergency braking, it took the train about half a mile to stop.”
Authorities said the train temporarily blocked Trenton’s main street following the collision so accident reconstruction crews could complete their preliminary investigation.
The rural intersection where the accident took place lacks electronic railroad crossing signals. Bartschi told The Herald Journal it’s the duty of vehicle drivers to check intersections before passing through.
“Trains really have problems stopping,” Bartschi told The Herald Journal. “Cars don’t hold up against large locomotives.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
“We want to remind our drivers to consciously think ‘See tracks, Think train,’” Bartschi wrote in the release. “Remember to yield and as always wear your seat belt.”
