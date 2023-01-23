train accident

Rescue workers respond to an accident where a train hit a pickup truck on Thursday in Trenton, Utah.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus freight train collisions last week in the region.

The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna-Mora Road and South Eagle Road in Kuna, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

