POCATELLO — A man was injured early Sunday morning when his car collided with a building near downtown Pocatello.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Fifth Avenue and East Lewis Street.
Police said the man driving the car was not seriously injured during the crash. He was being treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics following the collision and it wasn't immediately clear if his injuries were serious enough for him to be transported to the hospital.
The man's name has not yet been released. He was the car's lone occupant.
Police said the building struck by the man's car suffered noticeable damage. Police said they believe the building is undergoing renovations and is not currently occupied.
The intersection of South Fifth and East Lewis was temporarily closed to traffic because of the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.