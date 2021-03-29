POCATELLO — Maverik is opening its newest and largest location in the Pocatello area on Tuesday.
The new 24-hour convenience store, located on 5 acres at 3400 S. Fifth Ave. at the former Prime Time Auctions location, will officially open its doors at 6 a.m.
At 5,600 square feet, the store is more than 1,000 square feet bigger than the other Maveriks in the area, and it’s the first to include certified truck scales, a high-flow fuel court for semis and RVs and a BonFire Grill.
“The BonFire Grill has made-to-order premium food offerings,” said Sheila Merrigan, Maverik’s regional executive director, adding that people can buy breakfast, lunch and dinner there.
While the Maverik will still offer its traditional cold sandwiches, nachos and hot dogs, the BonFire Grill — open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. — will provide even more options: burritos, quesadillas, street tacos, salads, hot subs, and personal and full-sized pizzas, among other items.
Merrigan says they’re also planning to open a BonFire Grill at their nearby store at 2100 E. Center St. That store will be closed for a few weeks as they remodel the building.
In the meantime, Merrigan invites people to stop by their newest location.
While they’re not holding a grand opening due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are planning a soft opening that will include drawings for prizes like tents, stadium chairs and goody baskets. Those who stop by the store on Tuesday can enter the drawings.
And they may see some familiar faces while they’re there.
Merrigan says they currently have 23 employees working at the new location, and they’re all local residents.
“(There will be a) lot of familiar, friendly faces that our fans will get to see,” Merrigan said.
Additionally, those who stop by can check out the store’s wall graphics, which showcase local areas.
“Our landscape photography is based on adventure and where you go near and surrounding Pocatello for adventure,” Merrigan said.
Maverik, which touts itself as “Adventure’s First Stop,” wants to be part of such adventures in the future.
“On your way to your next adventure, come in to fuel up your vehicle and yourself with fresh, hot food and (see some) great, friendly faces,” Merrigan said.