MCCAMMON — Firefighters extinguished three brush fires that ignited along Interstate 15 in the McCammon area on Wednesday, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said it's believed the brush fires were caused by a truck dragging a chain on the interstate.
The fires did not result in any injuries, evacuations or damaged structures but firefighters from multiple fire departments spent several hours extinguishing them.
The fires were reported by passing motorists around 1 p.m. Wednesday along the interstate's northbound lanes.
One of the brush fires ignited near the Highway 30 exit in McCammon, another was about three miles north of the town, and the third was between the other two, the Sheriff's Office said.
Interstate 15 was never shut down because of the fires due to the fact that the flames burned in an eastward direction away from the freeway.
The Sheriff's Office did not have acreage totals for the fires but said the one that burned near the Highway 30 exit was the largest.
Firefighters from the Inkom, McCammon and Lava Hot Springs fire departments responded to the fires along with Bureau of Land Management firefighters.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 7 p.m. Wednesday making sure the fires were out.
The fires mostly burned on BLM land, the Sheriff's Office said.