A Pocatello woman who got an idea to raise pet rats for sale while working in a store at Chubbuck and getting requests for them says the market has been encouragingly strong.
Sanya Blender says she talked to her husband about the idea and decided to give it a go in November 2018.
“What's the worst that can happen?” he said.
So Blender ended up leaving the Chubbuck store to open her own business and raise pet rats at her home.
Her first sales were made at an event in Winnemucca, Nevada, and Blender, who's listed in Little Paws Rattery website as a breeder for rats, hasn't looked back.
Randy's Pet Boutique and Rattery has been building a strong following ever since.
That's in part because Blender, 52, does hand-taming of her rats, which are a variety of colors.
They're friendly and intelligent. And they're not the kind of rats one imagines as being in the sewers of New York City.
Not only do her pet rats not bite, they're also extremely friendly and good with both adults and kids. They like spending time with people and like to play.
“They love you unconditionally,” Blender said. “They will come to you before anybody else.”
And they're good with kids.
“They will bond with kids like you wouldn't believe,” she said.
Blender says that's by design. She hand tames them from when they're young.
“You handle them when they're really small,” she said. “When they get handled a lot, they will actually seek you out for attention.”
“I have two of them who are so social that if I touch another person they will walk off my arm onto that other person,” she said. “They'll go over and give them kisses on their ear and their cheek.”
She says it greatly helps to start working with them when the rats, which are of different colors, are really young.
“I have several of them I can just put on my shoulder and go anywhere I want and they will stay with me,” she said.
She has some at the moment that when people put out their hands to them they will licking their entire hand, which is their way of giving kisses, she says.
“They're not like wild rats,” Blender says. “They're not even related to them anymore.”
She suggests when people get them that they play with them every day for about 15 minutes to further bond them to the new owner.
“Fifteen minutes is a long time to them,” she said.
Blender says that when you rattle food or call them by name, they are so tame they will come running.
And she says the pet rats, which generally live for about two and a half years, have a rich interior life.
“They mourn,” she said. “When their best friend or their partner in crime passes away, they mourn.”
She said her oldest rat, Jay Jay, who was 2 years old, just passed away from heart failure.
But before he died she put him in a cage with two little baby rats. And for one of them he's the only role model the baby rat can remember.
“And on the day Jay Jay passed I noticed Socks was just laying in the hammock,” Blender said.
He would still come over and socialize and play with her, she said. But he had other things on his mind.
“He's trying to find his best friend,” she said. “So they mourn. They do.”
They're also very smart, she said. And it helps them find food and figure their way out of problems.
"You can put all kinds of challenging toys in their environment and they will figure out how to get a treat that's in there no matter what it is,” Blender said.
Usually it only takes them about two three hours to figure out any complex toy.
Put all that together and it's been an enjoyable and profitable business so far.
“It was a niche that wasn't being filled,” she said.
But Blender could probably double her sales and profits if COVID-19 didn't keep a lot of the event centers and venues for such sales closed or mostly closed, she said.
So they're focusing on local sales.
In fact, she's even looking at renting booth space in a building in Blackfoot.
But she won't know more about that until later.
Meantime, she'll keep building her clientele and spreading the word about pet rats.