POCATELLO — A national ranking program rates a local realtor among the top 100 in the U.S.
RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand recently ranked Greg Johnston 90th in the nation for individually closed transactions in 2021. The 23-year real estate veteran had 186 closings last year.
Johnston tied with Laurie McCarty, of Bakersfield, California, for the 90th spot.
Johnston, who was previously ranked in the top 100 realtors for his 2015 and 2019 sales totals, says he’s honored to once again be included among the country’s best real estate professionals.
“With about 1,600,000 realtors in America, it is a rare accomplishment to be ranked in the top 100 for real estate sales in one year. It is a prestigious list to be on,” Johnston said. “It is also neat to be able to have a successful business right here in Pocatello, Idaho, while competing with agents living in larger cities where more business is transacted.”
Johnston attributes much of his success to his father, Jim Johnston, who taught him the trade and currently works with him at Premier Properties Real Estate Company.
“He has helped me and taught me a lot,” Johnston said.
Johnston’s loyal clients have also contributed to his success.
He says most of his business, which primarily focuses on residential real estate along with new construction and investment properties, comes from referrals.
“That is a big compliment when someone feels you did such a great job for them that they entrust you to do the same for their friends and family,” he said.
Johnston, who describes himself as friendly, positive and professional, works hard to maintain that trust.
“I have success in my business because I know the business really well and can help my clients get through every transaction,” Johnston said, adding that he understands the steps involved and can anticipate obstacles. “Experience really does help.”
The realtor, who has closed on thousands of homes during his career, also strives to represent his clients well.
“I understand how important it is to my client, and so I make it important to me, too,” he said.
Johnston keeps track of local real estate statistics, which he provides to banks and businesses and uses to help him in his own work.
“I have a lot of information that other agents do not compile,” he said. “This helps me recognize market trends and historical market data.”
Johnston notes that the real estate market is changing. While 2021 was a record year for home value appreciation, he said, the market has slowed down. Home prices and sales are no longer surging.
“As of Sept. 1, we have 214 single family homes on the market in Pocatello and Chubbuck. There were fewer than 60 homes on the market this time last year. The inventory is about four times higher than last year. This is causing a depreciating real estate market,” Johnston said. “In the past year, I had only reduced the asking price of my listings one or two times. In the last month, I have reduced asking prices nearly 20 times. The market is changing.”
Johnston says it can be challenging in his work to stay on top of current conditions, educate his clients so they have realistic expectations, and accurately price homes for the market.
Still, he enjoys his job, which gives him a chance to be involved in the community and meet new people.
“It is fun to work with a buyer moving to Pocatello and being able to tell them about our great community,” Johnston said, adding that he likes helping them navigate through the process.
He continued:
“It is a good feeling when you can help someone accomplish their goals in such an important part of their life. It is a big moment to move into a new home. It is fun to be part of that experience with a home buyer.”