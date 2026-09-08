CHUBBUCK — Local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are inviting the community to participate in an upcoming food drive in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11.
Kim Jackman, a local communications director for the church, said the food drive is a combined effort by members in the Chubbuck area. Anyone who wants to bring a donation can visit the church building at 450 James Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m.
"The items needed are mac and cheese, cup noodles, granola bars, cake mix, frosting, peanut butter, jams and jellies, canned chili, canned fruit, canned meat, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and feminine hygiene products," Jackman said.
The donations will be divided between several food pantries in the area. Some of these include Family Services Alliance, Valley Mission, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District pantry and the American Falls Food Pantry.
"We want to fill those pantries with anything that people can bring," Jackman said. "Any small or large donation is more than welcome."
At 7 p.m., after all the donations have been gathered, representatives from the food pantries will come to collect their shares of the food.
Jackman said this is the second year Chubbuck members have done a food drive like this.
"We filled the pantries," Jackman said. "It was such a success we decided to do it again this year."
Jackman said anyone who wants to help in any way with the food drive can come to the church and help gather the food and sort it out.
"We welcome anyone who wants to be part of our service project," Jackman said. "People want to give, and they want to support people in need."
Jackman still remembers what happened on 9/11 and how tragic it was for the nation, but she also remembers how unified people were after it happened.
"Everyone just cared about each other," Jackman said. "What happened was horrible, but the way Americans responded following it was beautiful. I remember the spirit of unity throughout the U.S."
Jackman also remembers how even though Idaho was not targeted in the attacks, the people around her still felt a sense of fear and uncertainty, but they still came together and wanted to be unified. She said that spirit is the same spirit that brings people together for a food drive such as this.
"The people accessing food at these pantries are going through pretty tragic experiences," Jackman said. "It's cool to be able to give to them."
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