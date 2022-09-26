POCATELLO — The JRM Foundation for Humanity had to halt its fundraising efforts for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the nonprofit is now making a strong comeback.
In September, they not only celebrated the return of the Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which marked its 10th year, but they also held a sold-out fundraiser gala and a charity expo highlighting their work along with their community partners. They also created three new scholarships.
“We have been so fortunate to have made it this far, and our plans are to continue to provide support to those in need and be a source of positive change in our communities,” said Executive Director Beena Mannan.
The foundation, which was established in 2011, supports philanthropic projects and humanitarian missions, particularly those that improve health and educational opportunities for women and children.
Fundraisers help with those efforts. While she’s still waiting for the final totals, Mannan said they received commitments for nearly $100,000 during this year’s gala.
“We had the support of close to 40 different sponsors and supporters and believe this has been one of our most successful fundraisers,” Mannan said, adding that they are extremely grateful to all those who contributed.
Mannan says they will use the funds to support regional and local nonprofits that are addressing a variety of needs, including domestic violence and child abuse prevention, services for the unhoused, STEM programs, rental assistance, veteran services and academic scholarships for Idaho students as well as food bank needs. In addition, they will continue to support some international health and educational efforts they’ve committed to in Nepal and Pakistan.
“The greatest feeling from a successful fundraiser is to be able to give back to our community and provide services and support to people and organizations that rely on us,” Mannan said.
The JRM Foundation was also recently able to start three new scholarships, each valued at $2,000.
“We feel education is a key component to enhancing the future of Idaho. Being able to help a student in (their) time of need so they can complete their degree is the greatest gift we can offer, and every individual who has donated their time and any amount should feel pride in knowing they have helped with that,” Mannan said.
While the foundation has provided scholarships to students in the past, Mannan said they made the new scholarships more official by establishing funds at academic institutions.
They started two scholarships at Idaho State University, one in law and political science, in memory of the late Idaho senator Mark Nye, and one for a student athlete. Those were awarded to Martha Ramirez and Tyler Erickson, respectively, this year. The third scholarship, awarded to Joseph Hobson, honors Dr. Michael Haderlie and supports Idaho students pursuing a career in the health sciences at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“Dr. Michael Haderlie was born and raised in Idaho and returned to Idaho with his family to practice medicine and provide services to our community here for over a decade,” Mannan said.
The foundation was also able to bring back the Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony this year.
During that event, which drew nearly 300 people, they honored 10 Idahoans who have made a difference in the world around them by going above and beyond in their personal and professional lives.
“Sharing their work and who they are is inspirational and we hope (it) encourages others to give back to their communities,” Mannan said.
Five of the medalists were local, including Pocatello residents: Karl Pettit, the director of Valley Mission and the worship/arts pastor at First Baptist Church; Rick Phillips, who has served as the president of the Pocatello Rotary Club and governor of Rotary District 5400; Jamar Brown, who has been engaged in nonprofit and community work for decades; Chris Osborne, a Native American, drag queen entertainer and Pocatello LGBTQ2S community member; and Kent Oram, president and CEO of Idaho Central Credit Union. Idaho Falls resident Juan Alvarez, chief operations officer and executive vice president of Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the management and operating entity for the Idaho National Laboratory, was also honored this year.
“By recognizing our Idaho Hometown Heroes, we are celebrating our state and highlighting the positive attributes of the people that live in our state,” Mannan said. “I also believe recognizing these individuals brings much needed attention to a variety of issues and causes that are being addressed through their efforts.”
The JRM Foundation plans to continue its work in the future.
They want to reach out to the larger Idaho community to gain more support and, hopefully, one day transition from a volunteer organization to one that has paid staffers so they can achieve even more, Mannan said.
In the meantime, she is proud of the work they are accomplishing right now.
“We are just so fortunate to be able to return after two years stronger than before which ensures we can continue to help those in need,” she said. “There is no greater feeling than to have a positive impact on someone’s life and we thank our community partners, donors, sponsors and volunteers for helping make that possible.”