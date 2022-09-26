Idaho Hometown Hero medalists

The JRM Foundation for Humanity celebrated the return of the Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony in September. This year's medalists included: (front row from left) Rick Phillips, Yasmeen Imonovic on behalf of Lejla Becirovic, John Herbert McDonald, Cherie Buckner-Webb, Jamar Brown, (back row) Juan Alvarez, David Rhuter, Kent Oram, Chris Osborne and Karl Pettit.

 Photo courtesy of JRM Foundation for Humanity

POCATELLO — The JRM Foundation for Humanity had to halt its fundraising efforts for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the nonprofit is now making a strong comeback.

In September, they not only celebrated the return of the Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which marked its 10th year, but they also held a sold-out fundraiser gala and a charity expo highlighting their work along with their community partners. They also created three new scholarships.