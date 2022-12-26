JRM foundation Night of Giving

From left is chair of the steering committee for the Boys and Girls Club Jean Haneke, Fahim Rahim's mother Gul Rahim, executive director of the JRM Foundation for Humanity Beena Mannan, and Pocatello City Councilwoman and chair member of the Boys and Girls Club of the Portneuf Valley Linda Leeuwrik.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — The JRM Foundation for Humanity provided about $35,000 in grants towards more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations at the foundation’s annual Night of Giving event on Monday.

The foundation — which was started twelve years prior by the Jamshaid, Rahim, and Mannan families — has been actively involved in supporting nonprofits both within the community and outside of it, and for the past five years has held the Night of Giving.

