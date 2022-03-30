An Inkom man who served heroically in the Utah National Guard was fatally shot on Saturday during a shootout with Salt Lake City police.
Matthew Cieslak, 38, died at the scene after exchanging gunfire with two Salt Lake City police officers, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold at 5:47 p.m. Saturday when Cieslak unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle near 600 South and Interstate 15 in downtown Salt Lake City, police said.
With police en route, Cieslak successfully carjacked a different vehicle using a firearm, police said. Officers located Cieslak in the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull him over.
But Cieslak would not stop and drove through the city to the area of 220 South Orange St. near the Salt Lake City airport, police said.
At some point afterward Cieslak exchanged gunfire with two police officers and was fatally wounded.
No one else was injured during the carjacking incidents, pursuit or shootout, police said.
The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid leave as is standard procedure, police said.
Anyone who has photos, videos or may have witnessed the shooting should call Salt Lake City police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-54268.
KSL.com reported Thursday that Cieslak "was actually a one-time war hero with the Utah National Guard who served several tours. In 2010, he got the prestigious Utah Cross award for saving a man's life in Cambodia."