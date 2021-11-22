CHUBBUCK — Public ice skating should make its return to Capell Park in an improved rink with better cooling equipment in time for the Christmas holiday, according to an American Falls businessman who will run the facility.
Cris Schulz, owner of Pinnacle Recreation, announced plans in January to resurrect the park's idled outdoor rink using panels and cooling equipment salvaged from an outdoor rink that was formerly operated outside of Chicago's Wrigley Field.
The rink closed nearly three years ago when the community members who helped run it experienced health problems. Schulz said his refrigeration equipment is far more efficient and about two and a half times more powerful than the cooling equipment that had been used at the Chubbuck rink. The extra cooling capacity should enable the rink — which often had to close on warm days when the ambient temperature caused the ice to melt — to offer consistent hours of operation.
"The whole idea now, we want this to be very predictable," Schulz said. "When we say we're open ... you can plan on that."
Hours of operation haven't been finalized, but Schulz is tentatively planning on operating the rink from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. He plans to charge $8 for adults and $6 for children, including rentals.
The name of the facility will be Lakeside Rink — a nod to the American Falls Reservoir, where Schulz operates the Willow Bay Marina. He's developing a website, lakesiderink.com. Schulz said the rink will provide year-round work for his staff at the marina and will be operated by four to five employees per shift.
Prior to moving to American Falls in 2015, Schulz ran the rink he acquired from Chicago municipal officials in Midway, Utah. He ran another outdoor rink, which he purchased from Muncie, Indiana, in American Fork, Utah.
The rink at Capell Park will be 85 feet by 200 feet. Schulz said making repairs and getting it operational has been a huge undertaking, requiring several months of time. Most of the coils beneath the rink were taken from the Wrigley Field facility. He's had to lease an additional chiller and replace all of the secondary cooling lines. He'll resurface the ice with a Zamboni he purchased from Muncie.
Schulz has already moved a 12- by 60-foot trailer to the location, where customers will rent skates. A deck and tables will be added for putting on skates. They've also brought in a warming hut, where hot chocolate and snacks will be sold. Schulz also envisions having food trucks on certain days.
"We're trying to get the community involved," Schulz said. "We know it's going to take a group effort."
He said the facility will have a high-end sound system, as well.
The rink will be set up on a gravel lot. Within the next couple of seasons, Schulz plans to obtain additional refrigeration equipment and add ice paths that extend from the rink throughout the park.
"It's like pond skating. It's been popular back East," Schulz said.
He may also look to add a second rink for ice hockey.
Schulz is a graduate of Rick’s College in Rexburg, now Brigham Young University-Idaho. He initially attempted to set up a rink in Rigby, but it proved to be too great of a challenge to get adequate power to the park he chose. Schulz said Capell Park already has adequate power infrastructure.
"I’m so appreciative to Mayor (Kevin) England, the city of Chubbuck and the Chubbuck City Council for their enthusiastic support of ice sports in Southeast Idaho," Schulz said.