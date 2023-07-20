Rench arrest

Gabriel Rench, center, is escorted to a patrol car after being arrested during a "flash psalm sing" organized by Christ Church in 2020 outside Moscow City Hall.

 Moscow-Pullman Daily News File Photo

Three people who sued the city of Moscow for allegedly violating their First Amendment rights during a 2020 religious gathering will be paid a total of $300,000 to settle their civil lawsuit, the city announced last week.

Gabriel Rench and Sean and Rachel Bohnet had sued the city over an incident in September 2020, when they were part of a Christ Church event at the Moscow City Hall parking lot. The “psalm sing” was intended to be a protest of the city’s mandate for masks and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

