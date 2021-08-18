A fundraiser hosted Saturday to benefit a local boxing coach coping with kidney failure raised enough money to cover his recent out-of-pocket medical expenses, family members confirmed.
The benefit for Teo Medina, 38, who owns and operates Southpaw Boxing Club, was hosted at Grace Lutheran High School in Pocatello and included food, drinks, a live auction, a silent auction and games.
Medina was diagnosed with sage-5 kidney disease and is awaiting a kidney transplant.
His wife, Erica Medina, said doctors recently put in a catheter for her husband to have dialysis. His appendix became entangled with the catheter, and Erica said Teo had to have his appendix removed on Tuesday.
Teo was at home Wednesday recovering from his successful appendectomy.
"We came up with enough to pay for his deductibles," Erica said, opting not to disclose an exact total from the fundraiser. "We came up with what we needed. The community support was awesome, kind of overwhelming actually."
Teo's friend who served as the master of ceremonies at the fundraiser, John Azzola, estimated between 150 and 200 people attended.
"A lot of businesses came in and supported by donating auction items and food (for the dinner at the benefit)," Azzola said.
Erica said her husband has made a difference in the lives of many local children, providing them an outlet to stay busy and pursue a hobby.
"He always gives them everything he's got. Whether they can pay or not doesn't matter. He's just one of the best guys you can ever meet and he loves the kids," Erica said.