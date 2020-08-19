SODA SPRINGS — A farmer who raises dry-land grain in Caribou County said a Saturday morning fire destroyed his shop, as well as a truck filled with grain, farm equipment and new and vintage vehicles that were inside of it.
Sid Cellan said the fire was discovered at 11:20 a.m. and the cause appears to have been an electrical short within a motor above the shop door.
The building was a total loss, he said.
"There's nothing left," Cellan said.
The fire destroyed his father's refurbished 1928 Model-T Ford touring car, a 10-wheeler filled with wheat seed, a 1957 Chevy car, three grain trucks, a new Razor and two snowmobiles. Cellan said he's been in discussions with his insurance company.
"Luckily no grain fields caught on fire," Cellan said.