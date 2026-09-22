City Hall_2025 (copy) (2)

Pocatello City Hall

 Photo courtesy of Office of the Mayor and City Council

POCATELLO — Mayor Mark Dahlquist and the city council are inviting the public to join them in October for a presentation and question-and-answer session regarding Flock cameras.

The town hall meeting will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 11 North 7th Avenue., on Oct. 21.

During the meeting, Pocatello Police Department staff will provide a presentation on Flock cameras.

Following the presentation a question-and-answer session will be held for those in attendance. A sign-in sheet will be available at the Council Chambers entry table beginning at 5:30 p.m. Speakers are encouraged to sign up prior to the start of the meeting, though it is not required. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes.

The Town Hall Meeting will also be available the following day on the City of Pocatello’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@PocatelloCommunityMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion!

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.

Comments that are:

  • off topic
  • defamatory
  • libelous
  • obscene
  • racist
  • abusive
  • threatening
  • an invasion of privacy (doxxing)
  • profane (including attempts to misspell profanity in order to get around the profanity filter)

will be deleted. Repeat offenders will lose commenting privileges.

Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.