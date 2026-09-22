POCATELLO — Mayor Mark Dahlquist and the city council are inviting the public to join them in October for a presentation and question-and-answer session regarding Flock cameras.
The town hall meeting will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 11 North 7th Avenue., on Oct. 21.
During the meeting, Pocatello Police Department staff will provide a presentation on Flock cameras.
Following the presentation a question-and-answer session will be held for those in attendance. A sign-in sheet will be available at the Council Chambers entry table beginning at 5:30 p.m. Speakers are encouraged to sign up prior to the start of the meeting, though it is not required. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes.
The Town Hall Meeting will also be available the following day on the City of Pocatello’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@PocatelloCommunityMedia.
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