POCATELLO — A popular chicken sandwich restaurant will soon open on Idaho State University’s campus.
Chick-fil-A’s grand opening is set to take place on Sept. 15.
“Idaho State is excited to be able to offer this new dining option for our students and the community,” said Stuart Summers, associate vice president of marketing and communications at ISU. “There will be a number of student-focused promotions and giveaways prior to the Sept. 15 opening.”
The Chick-fil-A location is a franchise owned by Bengal Dining, Summers said, and it will have similar service and hours as other Chick-fil-A locations.
The restaurant, located on the second floor of the Pond Student Union, will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Summers says the restaurant’s full core menu will include all sandwiches, nuggets and wraps along with some select salad options.
“We will have more food options than typically seen at Chick-fil-A locations on college campuses,” he said.
In 2019, ISU students expressed a desire to have a Chick-fil-A on campus, prompting the decision to open a location there.
“This was the food service option that students wanted, and the entire purpose and mission of our food service operation is to enhance the student experience,” Summers said.
But ISU’s campus is also open to the community, and Summers says locals are welcome to come and enjoy the dining options available there. He notes that parking is free on campus on weekends and after 4 p.m. on weekdays.
“The evening and Saturday hours of this Chick-fil-A will provide an on-campus dining option for our campus community, and we hope that its presence will give the Pocatello community another opportunity to visit campus and see the many things Idaho State has to offer,” Summers said.