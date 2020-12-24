POCATELLO — Highland High School suffered damage when it was struck by a car on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and involved a Chevy Impala occupied by two teenage boys.
Neither boy was transported to the hospital as a result of the crash but the one behind the wheel was cited for reckless driving by Pocatello police.
The impact of the car left visible damage to the exterior of the south side of Highland High School, police said. Photos posted on social media show that the interior of the school also suffered damage as a result of the crash.
The car hit and significantly damaged a dumpster sitting next to the school as well.
Police said they don't know what caused the teenage driver to crash into Highland High.
Police said the Chevy Impala was totaled as a result of the incident.
The names of the two boys will not be released because they are juveniles, authorities said.