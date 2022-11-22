The 2022 Second Chance recipient Natisha Aguilar before she received the implants and restorative work from the doctors involved with the program, left, and what she looks like after the dental work, right.
POCATELLO — One late September night, Blackfoot resident Alisha Gladeau was scrolling through her phone when she came across a post about winning a free smile.
Gladeau, 39, and a mother of four boys, has suffered from brittle teeth since a young age and explained that when she came across the post on Facebook, the deadline for the program was in its final hour.
“I saw it and I was like, ‘it’s worth a shot,’” she said.
She was one of 175 applicants this year who applied for the Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho’s Second Chance Program, which provides dental restoration work amounting to about $50,000 to one individual suffering from extremely poor dental health.
On Nov. 15, Gladeau, who knew she was one of the top three finalists considered for the procedure, came into the office for what she thought would be another interview — and instead discovered she’d be the 2023 recipient of the program when it was officially announced that day.
“My heart was beating so fast and my stomach was in knots, I thought it was another interview,” she said. “I can’t wait to be out in public again. I mean, it’s going to be a long process, but it’s worth it.”
Over the next few months, she will undergo surgery and receive implants from Mark Baker and Shawn Jepsen of Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho, as well as receive restorative work from Kyle Siemen of Sage Dental.
Though the process is a lengthy one, Gladeau explained this opportunity will alter her life for the better. Diagnosed with Chronic Lyme disease, her body doesn’t make Vitamin D, iron, or calcium, and her teeth have been chipping and falling out since she was a child.
“I hate saying this, but mask season was a blessing for me because I could be out and I could laugh,” she said. “Because I’m a very happy person and you know, you die a little on the inside when you can’t express it and actually smile.”
This complication has influenced her on more than one aspect of her life. She’s declined offers from friends to attend game nights and activities, and she’s taken a job as a web tech where she doesn’t have to meet people face-to-face.
“Before this job I did hospice on and off for 16 years and I loved being out,” she said. “I loved talking to the elders. But it got to the point where I just didn’t want to be out anymore.”
With the news that she will soon be able to show off a new smile, Gladeau said she’d love to return back to the hospice field and looks forward to having her boys see her smile, and that the Second Chance Program — and all the doctors and techs involved — are to thank.
“I am such a happy person and I truly miss laughing, joking around and making people smile,” she said on her application. “I want my kids to have pictures of us and see an actual smile on my face.”
Baker, Jepsen, and Siemen launched the program in 2019 to provide individuals who don’t have the means to afford treatment with the chance to have their dental health and quality of life restored. Past recipients include Hannah Lyngar and Natisha Aguilar, of which the latter attended the announcement event on Nov. 17 to support and congratulate Gladeau.
Siemen, who was born and raised in Pocatello, said the program is a way to apply all he’s learned and help locals in the area.
“For me personally, it’s just a great opportunity to give back to people in the community and to use our skillset and what we do for a living to help somebody,” Siemen said. “This gives them the chance to have a brand new smile but also just gives them a healthy lifestyle back, to be able to eat, be able to function without pain and just improve their overall quality of life.”
Gladeau had applied last year and was runner-up.
“Alisha was our runner-up last year, so she kept the faith,” said Baker. “It’s hard to do when you’re the runner up and you don’t get it, and she reapplied this year and we’re just so happy for her.”
