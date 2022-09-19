Allstate call center in Chubbuck closing

The Allstate call center building at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck is closing.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — With the majority of its employees choosing to work from home, the Allstate call center located in Chubbuck is officially closing.

Allstate officials recently confirmed to the Idaho State Journal that the call center at 4200 Hawthorne Road is closing, though the company remains committed to hiring employees in the region.