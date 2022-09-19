CHUBBUCK — With the majority of its employees choosing to work from home, the Allstate call center located in Chubbuck is officially closing.
Allstate officials recently confirmed to the Idaho State Journal that the call center at 4200 Hawthorne Road is closing, though the company remains committed to hiring employees in the region.
“Allstate’s employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” Tanya Robinson, Allstate spokesperson told the Journal in a recent email. “As a result, we no longer need as much office space and are leaving our office in Chubbuck.”
Rob Corrington, the Senior Leader of Operations at the Allstate call center in Chubbuck, said in spite of the site closure the company will continue to emphasize Southeast Idaho as a region in all of its recruiting efforts.
“We’ve found that in this economy our employees tend to stick around with Allstate longer if we hire from within this area,” he said.
Allstate has not stated when the last day of the call center will be.
Don Zebe, a Pocatello real estate agent with Colliers, confirmed he is currently working to find a buyer or lessee for the Allstate building. The 78,000-square-foot facility was constructed in 2011.
The construction of the call center was a highly-touted moment in the Gate City area at the time. The call center immediately created between 500 and 600 new jobs and drew words of praise from many local and state officials including then governor C.L. “Butch” Otter.
“This expansion is a testament to the men and women at the local and state levels who work tirelessly to ensure this is the best place for the company to do business and create career opportunities,” Otter told the Journal in 2013 when the Allstate Chubbuck call center was announcing an additional 225 jobs would be added to the region with an expansion to its Roadside Services department. “This certainly gives our state and this area bragging rights.”