Allstate call center in Chubbuck closing

The Allstate call center building at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck is up for sale or lease with a majority of employees choosing to work from home post-pandemic.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — With the majority of its employees choosing to work from home post-pandemic, the Allstate call center located in Chubbuck is officially closing.

Allstate officials recently confirmed to the Idaho State Journal the call center is closing, though the company remains committed to hiring employees in the region.