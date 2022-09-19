CHUBBUCK — With the majority of its employees choosing to work from home post-pandemic, the Allstate call center located in Chubbuck is officially closing.
Allstate officials recently confirmed to the Idaho State Journal the call center is closing, though the company remains committed to hiring employees in the region.
“Allstate’s employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” Tanya Robinson, Allstate spokesperson told the Journal in a recent email. “As a result, we no longer need as much office space and are leaving our office in Chubbuck.”
Rob Corrington, the Senior Leader of Operations at the Allstate call center in Chubbuck, said in spite of the site closure the company will continue to emphasize Southeast Idaho as a region in all of its recruiting efforts.
“We’ve found that in this economy our employees tend to stick around with Allstate longer if we hire from within this area,” he said.
Don Zebe, a Pocatello real estate agent with Colliers, confirmed he is currently working to have the building at 4200 Hawthorne Road purchased or leased. The 78,000-square-foot facility was constructed in 2011.
The construction of the call center was a highly-touted moment in the Gate City area’s economic development front. Its addition added between 500 and 600 new jobs to the region and on several occasions received words of praise from the state’s governor, C.L. “Butch” Otter, at the time.
“This expansion is a testament to the men and women at the local and state levels who work tirelessly to ensure this is the best place for the company to do business and create career opportunities,” Otter told the Journal in 2013 when the Allstate call center was announcing an additional 225 jobs would be added to the region with an expansion to its Roadside Services department. “This certainly gives our state and this area bragging rights.”