A crowd gathers on Friday for the ribbon cutting of a mural honoring sisters Faye, Naida and Ruth Yost at Lookout Point’s Downtown Center. The sisters are remembered for being among the Gate City’s earliest pioneers of women’s sports.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — If you were to ask local resident Denis Yost about how well his three sisters played sports, he’d tell you they were in “A League of Their Own.”

Much like the women portrayed in the classic film about those who played in an all-female baseball league during World War II, former Pocatello residents Faye, Naida and Ruth Yost, who have all since passed away, made significant contributions to the evolution of women’s sports in the Gate City.

Plaque

A plaque honoring Pocatello women's sports pioneers Faye, Naida and Ruth Yost. The plaque is located near a mural dedicated to the three sisters at Lookout Point's Downtown Center. Both the plaque and mural were unveiled on Friday.

