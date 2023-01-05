POCATELLO — A Fort Hall woman wanted for over two months in connection to several theft-related incidents in Pocatello this past summer was apprehended and jailed last week and police are still searching for her accomplice.
Frankee Toni Currie, 26, has been charged with grand larceny, grand theft and two counts of burglary, all felonies, after Pocatello police say she stole items from Harbor Freight and Lowe's Home Improvement store on multiple occasions in April and May of last year.
Additionally, arrest warrants charging Donner Poog, 27, of Fort Hall, with the same felony crimes have been issued against him but have not yet been returned, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday.
Pocatello police began investigating the theft-related incidents on May 11 when a loss prevention official for Lowe’s contacted police to report the thefts, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The loss prevention official told officers over $2,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen from Lowe’s on seven different days between April 21 and May 11 last year, police said. The stolen items included various large power tools including a tiller, augur, jig saw, circular saw, hedge trimmer, leaf blower and, among others, a cultivator, according to the report.
Poog would drive Currie to Lowe’s where she would load items into a shopping cart and leave the business without paying, police said. Officers were able to identify Poog and Currie using surveillance camera footage that showed the two arriving and leaving in a silver Ford Taurus with a temporary dealer plate, according to the police report.
When officers checked with the dealership that issued the temporary plate to the car, officials there said Poog and Currie took the car on a test drive and never returned it, police said.
As a result of the series of thefts at Lowe’s, Currie was charged with grand larceny and two counts of burglary, all felonies.
In addition to the Lowe’s thefts, both Poog and Currie are accused of working together to steal over $2,300 worth of items from Harbor Freight, police records show.
Pocatello police officers were dispatched to Harbor Freight on May 16 for the report of two thefts that occurred on May 14 and 15, police said.
Harbor Freight’s sales manager told officers that a chainsaw and a MIG welder, collectively valued at about $750, were stolen on May 14 and returned on May 15 to steal two other welding machines valued collectively at about $1,600, according to the report.
The sales manager told officers that Poog would distract the person working the checkout register while Currie left the store without paying for any of the items on both occasions, police said.
Officers were able to identify Poog and Currie as the suspects in this case based on both surveillance footage and one of the store employees recognizing both of them, police said.
As a result of the investigation, Currie was charged with one count of grand theft and one count of burglary, both felonies.
All of the criminal charges against Currie were filed in October and arrest warrants were issued against her.
A deputy with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said Currie was served the arrest warrants and was taken into custody at a home in Fort Hall on Dec. 28 without further incident.
Poog remains on the Pocatello Police top 10 most wanted list. He is described as being Native American, 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing 269 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Currie appeared in front of 6th District Judge Steven A. Thomsen for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 29, during which her bond was collectively set at $80,000 for all the charges against her.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 10.
If convicted of all the charges against her, Currie faces no less than five and up to 58 years in prison and a fine of up to $160,000.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Poog is encouraged to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100. Police advise local individuals to refrain from attempting to apprehend him.
