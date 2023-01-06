After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter.
“I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday.
After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter.
“I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday.
Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students at an off-campus home.
Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, were stabbed to death Nov. 13 at the girls’ rental home.
Mogen said he received a copy of the affidavit ahead of Kohberger’s court hearing Thursday morning. He only made it through the first few pages of the unredacted affidavit before he broke down. Still, the document left him convinced that police zeroed in on the right suspect.
“There’s not much doubt,” Mogen said. “I think my family feels the same way.”
Mogen did not attend the hearing Thursday and doesn’t plan to attend future court hearings, saying it’s too difficult.
“It’s just so overwhelming to just even see that guy,” Mogen said. “I can’t imagine being in the same room as him.
“I think I’d be honoring Maddie more by living my best life out here and not letting that consume me.”
The Chapin and Kernodle families did not appear to be in attendance at Thursday’s hearing, either.
Sheldon Kernodle, a family member of Xana’s, asked people to think of the victims’ families in a Tweet following the release of the affidavit.
“Please think about our family and all the other families involved. Find ways to support them as well,” he wrote. “We must continue to remember the ones we lost. We have a long road ahead of us.”
He shared a link to the Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment, which the family recently founded in her honor at UI.
The Goncalves family did attend Thursday’s hearing, seated in the front row of the courtroom. Afterward, they stood tearfully behind their attorney, Shanon Gray, while he made a brief statement outside the courthouse.
“It’s obviously an emotional time for the family seeing the defendant for the first time,” Gray said. “This is the beginning of the criminal justice system, and the family will be here for the long haul.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.