Allen Zoreil Cruz

Allen Zoreil Cruz

 Photo courtesy of the Power County Sheriff's Office

AMERICAN FALLS — A 23-year-old Washington man has been charged with a felony after police say he stabbed a man with a paring knife at an extended stay motel in American Falls earlier this month.

Allen Zoreil Cruz, 23, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection to the incident, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

