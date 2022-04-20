POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show.
Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show.
Marshall also faces a methamphetamine trafficking charge, an additional count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver for marijuana, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of grand theft by possession of stolen property, all of which are felonies.
The charges against Gibbs and Marshall stem from a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation that was launched earlier this month and resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
Bannock County Sheriff's Office deputies breached the front door of the home and observed Gibbs and Marshall sitting on a couch, deputies said in the report, adding that Marshall advised he had a firearm next to him.
A deputy retrieved the gun, a loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun that had been reported stolen, and both Gibbs and Marshall were detained while the home was searched, deputies said.
On the couch where Gibbs and Marshall were sitting, officers located a black bag that contained a Ziploc bag that contained over one pound of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Deputies also located a plastic container with dividers that contained approximately 1.8 grams of heroin, another small bag of suspected meth and about 500 “dirty 30” Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl, the report says.
Deputies also located numerous items of drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics, deputies said. In a safe in the bedroom, officers located over $9,000 in cash and another $900 in cash was located in Marshall’s wallet, according to the report.
Officers also located three bags of marijuana that collectively weighed over three ounces, deputies said.
While officers were observing the house prior to the execution of the search warrant they saw at least seven individuals enter the residence and leave in a short time frame consistent with what appeared to be drug transactions, deputies said. Deputies performed a traffic stop on one of the vehicles that left the scene and the driver indicated that he had just purchased meth from Marshall, according to police reports.
Additionally, one person approached the house while officers were conducting the search and informed deputies that he was coming to purchase narcotics, adding that he bought meth and “dirty 30’s” from Marshall daily for over a month, deputies said.
All of the illegal drugs seized from the home will be packaged and a sample from each will be sent to the Idaho State Police forensics lab in Meridian for further testing, according to reports.
Marshall and Gibbs were subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Gibbs and Marshall both appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Kress for arrangement hearings on Wednesday, during which Gibbs’ bond was set at $75,000 and Marshall’s bond was set at $200,000.
Both Gibbs and Marshall are due back in court on April 27 for separate preliminary hearings in which prosecutors will attempt to present enough evidence to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of just one of the felony possession of a controlled substance charges against them, both Gibbs and Marshall face up to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
The felony meth trafficking charge filed against Marshall carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of up to life in prison.