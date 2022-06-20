POCATELLO — Two local men were arrested Sunday evening after police say they forced entry into a local man’s home and displayed a firearm before attacking him.
Salvador Serna, 23, of Pocatello, and Ryker Craven, 18, of Chubbuck were both arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery following the incident. Serna also faces one felony count of aggravated assault.
The incident began to unfold around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when Pocatello police were dispatched to a mobile home on Driftwood Street for the report of a home invasion and disturbance, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal on Monday.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with a man who had been attacked and required attention from Pocatello Fire Department emergency medical personnel. The man was treated on scene and released, police said.
Both of the men accused of beating the man had fled from the scene but the victim provided police with a description of the vehicle they used to leave the area.
Pocatello police conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle in the area of West Pine Street and Packard Avenue and both Serna and Craven were identified as the suspects who allegedly beat the man at his Pocatello home, police said. A pistol was recovered from one of the men during the traffic stop, police said.
Both Serna and Craven were arrested without further incident.
Both men are expected to make first appearances during misdemeanor arraignment hearings on Tuesday.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charges, both men face up to 15 years in prison. The aggravated assault charge against Serna carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.