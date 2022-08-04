Michael James Archer

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 26-year-old local man faces up to five years in prison if convicted of striking a Pocatello police officer inside a bar last week, court and police records show.

Michael James Archer, of Pocatello, faces charges of felony battery on a police officer and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a prescription drug without a prescription.