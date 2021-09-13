Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man was arrested on Friday after police say he stole a man’s pickup truck.
Marcus Lee Steed, of Chubbuck, was arrested and charged with felony grand theft after police observed him attempting to load a dryer from Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Pocatello into the back of a stolen pickup truck on Friday, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident began to unfold around 2:36 a.m. Friday when police observed the driver of white pickup truck, later identified as Steed, traveling westbound on West Quinn Road, police said.
Steed left the roadway and drove over a grass area along the side of the road before veering off into the parking lot of Bed Bath and Beyond on the 1700 block of Hurley Drive, police said.
The officer followed the pickup truck to the area behind Lowe’s where he observed Steed attempting to load a dryer from a semi-trailer into the back of the pickup truck.
Steed refused to answer any of the officer’s questions, said police, adding that when the officer ran the information from the truck it came back as being registered to a different person.
Police contacted the registered owner of the truck who said he had parked it at Cole Chevrolet earlier in the day, police said.
Steed was subsequently charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony grand theft, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Steed appeared in front of 6th District Judge Bryan K. Murray on Friday, during which the judge set Steed’s bond at $20,000.
Steed is due back in court on Sept. 22 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that it goes to trial.
If convicted of the misdemeanor reckless driving and felony grand theft charges, Steed faces no less than one and up to 15 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.
