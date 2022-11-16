IDAHO FALLS — Local prosecutors sentenced an East Idaho man to serve a unified 35 years in prison Wednesday.
Seventh District Judge Bruce L. Pickett handed down the sentence against Peter Andrew Lewis, 43, of Idaho Falls, during a Wednesday hearing at the Bonneville County Courthouse in Idaho Falls, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Lewis must serve at least 15 of 35 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
The sentence was delivered after Lewis pleaded guilty on Oct. 6 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempting to elude police and escape.
Lewis did not challenge the persistent violator sentencing enhancement requested by the state. Police reported that after Lewis cut off his ankle monitor on July 6, officers located him in Idaho Falls on July 21. Lewis led 13 officers and deputies on a 51-minute chase for approximately 36 miles.
Officers reported that Lewis used a 9mm handgun to fire at least five times at pursuing officers. Lewis eventually crashed his vehicle in Madison County and was taken into custody.
Lewis has a lengthy criminal history and was classified as a prosecution priority under the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Career Criminal Initiative.
Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal argued on behalf of the State at the sentencing hearing.
