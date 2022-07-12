FORT HALL — Family and friends of a local man stabbed to death in January demonstrated in front of the Fort Hall Tribal Justice Center Tuesday to raise awareness about the loss of their loved one and the ongoing case for the man accused of killing him.
A little over one dozen people helds signs and chanted “Justice for Dylan Tindore,” a 34-year-old Fort Hall man who was killed on Jan. 7, 2022.
The man accused of killing Tindore, Tre Martin, 29, also of Fort Hall, made a pre-trial court appearance at the Tribal Justice Center on Tuesday.
Eveyln Tindore, Dylan’s sister, told the Idaho State Journal during a Tuesday phone interview that her family wants to see Martin held accountable for her brother’s killing and she believes he should face murder charges for the incident.
“Martin was in court today and we were not even allowed in the courtroom,” Evelyn said. “So we are all out at the Tribal Justice Center to raise awareness of my brother and to ensure his killer is brought to justice.”
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes could not provide the Journal with the charges Martin faces in Fort Hall for the incident and Eveyln said her family has not been informed about the progress of Martin’s case. Part of the reason they were demonstrating in front of the Tribal Justice Center was to demand that Martin face federal charges for the killing, not knowing that he was indicted on federal voluntary manslaughter charges for the killing on May 24.
The indictment, obtained by the Journal Tuesday, states Martin “upon sudden quarrel and heat of passion, did knowingly kill (Dylan Tindore) by stabbing him with a knife.” No court proceedings have occurred in relation to the federal indictment, court records show.
If convicted of the federal voluntary manslaughter charge, Martin faces up to 15 years in federal prison and fine of up to $250,000.
A spokesperson for the Tribes told the Journal Tuesday that investigators have scheduled meetings with the Tindore family to discuss the case but the family have not appeared and were ultimately referred to the FBI for further assistance.
The fatal stabbing of Dylan occurred at a residence on Broncho Road within the Fort Hall Reservation, according to a press release issued by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in January.
Fort Hall police responded to an anonymous call at 10:43 p.m. on Jan. 7 that someone had been stabbed and wasn’t breathing, the press release said. Dylan was reportedly deceased at a residence on Agency Road when officers arrived there in response to the call.
Authorities determined through their investigation that Martin was involved and the stabbing had occurred at the Broncho Road residence, according to the press release. The Tribes reported on Jan. 8 that Martin was located and arrested. Martin remains incarcerated in Fort Hall, the Tribes said on Tuesday.
The Tindore family told the Journal Tuesday that after Dylan was stabbed he was put inside a vehicle and driven around the reservation for hours before being left in front of the home on Agency Road.
"The people involved could have easily just left him somewhere and called the police to come and get him or dropped him off at a relative's house or something," Evelyn said.
The Tindore family is also upset that Martin is the only individual to face charges for the incident, believing there were others who witnessed the incident and should also be held accountable.
“There are others that get to walk the streets and be free after this and my brother is dead,” Eveyln said. “That’s hard to deal with and that’s why we’re out here. We want people to know about this. Dylan mattered to us and loved with his whole heart and to see this swept under the rug is hard to deal with.”