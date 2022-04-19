BOISE — A Caldwell police officer pleaded not guilty to two federal felony charges in district court on Tuesday.
Lt. Joseph Hoadley of the Caldwell Police Department has been charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law, and destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.
When the Idaho Press and KTVB asked Hoadley’s attorney, Chuck Peterson, why they entered a “not guilty” plea, Peterson said, “Because he’s not guilty.”
Hoadley’s jury trial is set for June 21 at 9 a.m. in Boise.
If convicted on all charges, Hoadley faces a total of 30 years in prison followed by six years of supervised release and nearly $500,000 in fines.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, Hoadley reportedly hit a man, referred to only by his initials B.H., on March 30, 2017.
The indictment alleges Hoadley “without legal justification, used his hand and arm to strike B.H.’s head and neck area,” resulting in bodily injury, according to a KTVB report.
In its news release, the Attorney General’s office referenced the indictment by stating that Hoadley wrote a false record of the incident “to cover up the misconduct.”
According to KTVB, Hoadley wrote that B.H. had been trying to escape and that any force used was necessary, and omitted any detail of Hoadley striking B.H.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged Hoadley willfully deprived the man of the “right to be free from the use of unreasonable force during arrest.”
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Edward Patricco Jr. released Hoadley on unsupervised probation on the conditions that Hoadley surrenders his passport and does not obtain a new one. Additionally, Hoadley must provide his probation officer with a list of all of his firearms and their serial numbers.
As previously reported by the Idaho Press and KTVB, Hoadley’s legal battle comes as the Caldwell Police Department’s street crimes unit is under investigation by the FBI for alleged sexual and drug crime misconduct.
Hoadley began his career with CPD in 2001. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2016. He was put on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24.
Hoadley’s next scheduled court appearance is a pretrial conference on June 7.