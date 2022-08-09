Money stock image (ISJ)

FILE - Twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass., on June 15, 2018. 

 AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

BOISE — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn’t approve spending it.

It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. But it can be a significant amount for some Idaho cities.