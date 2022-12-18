The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy.
The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of the wind chill.
"The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," the weather service said. "Frostbite and frozen flesh can happen within 30 minutes if not covered."
If you have pets or livestock, please take steps to protect them from the cold.
East Idaho will again experience extremely cold temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings and snow is possible Monday through Wednesday, with the best chances for the white stuff Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.
More snow could fall on the region during the second half of the week as well.
No winter weather warnings regarding the snow have yet been issued for East Idaho but they likely will be if the forecast holds.
Monday morning's wind chill in East Idaho will range from 4 degrees in Malad to minus 26 degrees in Atomic City, the weather service said. Pocatello's Monday morning wind chill will make conditions feel like they're minus 3 degrees while Swan Valley's wind chill will be minus 6, Rockland's minus 7, Rexburg and Ashton's minus 8, Soda Springs' minus 9, Idaho Falls and Blackfoot's minus 10, Burley's minus 11, Driggs' minus 13, Island Park's minus 14, Montpelier's minus 15 and Spencer's minus 17.
Conditions will likely get colder as the week progresses with wind chills in the minus 30 range in some parts of East Idaho by Thursday morning.
"Avoid outside activities if possible," the weather service advised. "When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves."
Elsewhere in the state, wind chill warnings are in effect in the central Idaho mountains and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Various winter weather warnings are also in effect in Washington state, Oregon, Montana and Wyoming.
