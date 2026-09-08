IDAHO FALLS — The Village Improvement Society proudly presents its inaugural Inspire event on Sept. 16, featuring “An Evening with Ellen Ochoa,” the first Latina in space and former director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The event will be held 7:15 p.m., with doors opening 7 p.m., at the College of Eastern Idaho’s new Future Tech Building, 1600 S. 25th E. in Idaho Falls.
The VIS’ Inspire events are designed to bring together people from different backgrounds, beliefs and perspectives to hear uplifting stories that will help shape their view of the world, and “From Earth to Orbit: A Conversation With Ellen Ochoa” will not disappoint.
As a child, Ellen didn’t have any STEM role models who looked like her, but that didn’t stop her. She became an engineer, inventor and astronaut who logged four missions and nearly 1,000 hours in space before becoming director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. At the space center, she demonstrated how fresh perspectives and innovative change management can push a team — an entire organization — forward.
A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a member of the Astronaut Hall of Fame, Ellen now proudly serves as a role model for generations of girls and Latinx children, inspiring them to aim high and spark change in STEM fields.
“We are excited to share Ellen’s incredible story of perseverance and discovery as the first of our annual INSPIRE events,” said Lori Barber, president at College of Eastern Idaho. “Her story is a testament to one of VIS’ core beliefs that when (we) come together to learn as a community, we can strengthen connections and accomplish great things.”
Following the main presentation, Ellen will sign books brought by audience members. Please note that books will not be available for purchase at the venue. Attendees must bring their own copy authored by Ellen Ochoa to participate.
Tickets are $35 for the general public, $25 for VIS members and $15 for students, and are available for purchase on the INSPIRE Event website at tinyurl.com/tp84km4n.
To learn more about the Village Improvement Society and sponsorship opportunities for INSPIRE events, the lecture series and other VIS projects, go to the Village Improvement Society website at tinyurl.com/2rwp2dv3.
Special thanks to the event’s sponsors — Idaho Environmental Coalition, Curtiss-Wright, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, College of Eastern Idaho, Creekside Counseling, and Banks McNally & Dodge — for helping to make this event possible
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