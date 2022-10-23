Wildfire brush fire stock image file photo
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested last week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land.

It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in rural, conservative eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.

