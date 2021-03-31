A COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and is known to be significantly more contagious than the original coronavirus strain has surfaced in Southeast Idaho, public health officials said Wednesday.
The variant — known as B.1.1.7 — had previously surfaced in other regions of Idaho, but the Wednesday report marked the first time it was confirmed in Southeast Idaho.
"With the emergence of this variants in Southeast Idaho, it is imperative, now more than ever, to follow public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials said in a press release.
Recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 include keeping hands clean, avoiding touching the face, staying home when sick, following quarantine and isolation guidance, maintaining space between people not in your household, wearing a mask correctly when not able to maintain distance and getting vaccinated as soon as possible.