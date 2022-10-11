SWAT standoff

The Pocatello Police Department's armored vehicle at the scene of Tuesday night's standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex that ended with the arrest of two suspects.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Two suspects are in custody following a SWAT standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex on Tuesday night. 

Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored vehicle during the standoff at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Quinn Road near Philbin Road.

