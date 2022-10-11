The Pocatello Police Department's armored vehicle at the scene of Tuesday night's standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex that ended with the arrest of two suspects.
POCATELLO — Two suspects are in custody following a SWAT standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex on Tuesday night.
Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored vehicle during the standoff at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Quinn Road near Philbin Road.
The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m. when both suspects surrendered, police said.
The apartment building where the suspects were located was temporarily evacuated by police as a safety precaution during the two-hour standoff.
Pocatello police said there were no shots fired during the standoff and no one was injured.
Police said the suspects, both males in their late teens, were from elsewhere in Idaho and one of them had a warrant for his arrest. Their names have not been released.
Pocatello police said they learned the suspects were at the apartment complex and officers went there to arrest them.
When the suspects barricaded themselves in an apartment at the complex, the Pocatello police SWAT team and armored vehicle were called to the scene.
A Pocatello police negotiator began communicating with the suspects and eventually talked them into surrendering, police said.
The suspects were not armed, police said.
Police have not yet provided additional information on the warrant for the one suspect's arrest but more details about the incident are expected to be released on Wednesday.
Idaho State Police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies assisted Pocatello police at the scene.
