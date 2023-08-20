Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with deadly floodwaters Sunday before moving over Southern California, where it swamped roads and downed trees, as concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho that rarely get such torrential rain.

As of Sunday night, the storm had resulted in numerous weather warnings in Idaho. East Idaho was the only part of the state not under a flood watch. But the eastern side of the state as well as south central and southwest Idaho are all under high wind warnings and wind advisories calling for gusts on Monday of up to 60 mph. The winds are expected to knock down trees and power lines on Monday and utility companies are already telling Idahoans to expect power outages. 