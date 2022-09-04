Mark Bent

 Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

IDAHO FALLS — A Pocatello man has been charged with first-degree murder with the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty for a fatal shooting that occurred late Saturday night in Idaho Falls, authorities said.

Mark Jason Bent, 41, is accused of gunning down 23-year-old Nikolas Bird of Idaho Falls in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane.