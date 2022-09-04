IDAHO FALLS — A Pocatello man has been charged with first-degree murder with the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty for a fatal shooting that occurred late Saturday night in Idaho Falls, authorities said.
Mark Jason Bent, 41, is accused of gunning down 23-year-old Nikolas Bird of Idaho Falls in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane.
The incident began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when police received a report of shots fired and the possibility of a wounded individual in the Claire View Lane area.
Responding Idaho Falls police officers found Bird with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he died a short time later, police said.
Police and paramedics provided Bird with medical attention at the scene in an attempt to save his life and these efforts were continued by the medical staff at EIRMC but were unsuccessful, authorities said.
Following the shooting Bent contacted the Bonneville County-Idaho Falls emergency dispatch center and admitted that he was involved in the shooting, police said.
Idaho Falls police said they subsequently found Bent in the parking lot of the Albertsons supermarket in the 500 block of East 17th Street and took him into custody.
Police said they had their guns drawn when they arrested Bent and he did not resist.
Idaho Falls police said in a news release they "have determined that the suspect and the victim were known to each other. The victim lived in the area where the shooting occurred." Authorities haven't yet commented on what Bent's motive could have been for opening fire on Bird.
On Sunday evening, the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office issued a news release that it had charged Bent with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting. First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty. Bonneville County prosecutors have not yet said if they intend to seek the death penalty against Bent.
Bent's initial court appearance will be Tuesday at the Bonneville County Courthouse in Idaho Falls. He's currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail pending the adjudication of his case.
Idaho Falls police said the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time."