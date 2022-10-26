Christopher James Ward

 Photo provided by Idaho State Police

Police have arrested the suspected driver in an Oct. 16 hit-and-run crash near Preston that has left a bicyclist fighting for his life in a Utah hospital.

The male bicyclist was left critically injured when struck by a Volkswagen Jetta sedan driven by Christopher James Ward, 33, of Smithfield, Utah, and wasn't found until hours later because Ward drove from the scene and never reported the crash, authorities said.

