POCATELLO — Local community members no longer have the opportunity to make public comments at the end of Pocatello City Council meetings.
That’s because Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has removed the “Items from the Audience” agenda item from all future City Council meetings. No longer is there an agenda item that allots a maximum of 15 minutes with no more than three minutes per speaker to provide the public with the opportunity to address the City Council on any item not included on that meeting’s agenda.
Without any public notice, Blad removed the “Items from the Audience” agenda item in December 2022.
“Since the City Council and I cannot respond to items brought forward from this 15-minute item on a City Council agenda, I felt it best to remove the item,” Blad told the Idaho State Journal in a Friday email. “Citizens have many options to engage with our City Council members and with me. You are always welcome to call us, to email us or to schedule appointments with us. This way, we can take time to thoroughly discuss any great ideas, concerns or requests you may have.”
According to city spokesperson Marlise Irby, the last City Council meeting that allowed for public comments on non-agenda items was held on Dec. 15, 2022. Irby also noted that public comments were temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic for public health reasons but were ultimately restored.
Blad’s decision has attracted the attention of the local government watchdog group Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E. The group emailed City Clerk Konni Kendell last week inquiring about the change and was told in an email response on Feb. 16 that, “The Council has asked that ‘Items from the Audience’ not be included on the agendas at this time. Citizens are encouraged to contact the City Council members via phone, email or U.S. mail to address items, as needed. Items may be referred to the appropriate staff or scheduled on a future agenda.”
The Journal on Friday asked Irby if the City Council or the city’s legal department was involved in the decision to remove public comments from council meetings, to which she said, “Prior to removing ‘Items from the Audience’ from the agenda, Mayor Blad consulted with the city’s legal department. In the state of Idaho, there is no state statutory requirement or recommendation to have an open public comment period during City Council meetings except for during a properly noticed public hearing.”
The Journal also asked Irby for clarification about who ultimately decided to remove the public comment agenda item and why Kendell told P.A.G.E. that it was a City Council decision, to which Irby replied, “While the Mayor ran removing ‘Items from the Audience’ past some of the council members, after talking to legal it was ultimately the Mayor’s decision to make.”
Pocatello City Council President Rick Cheatum said he was surprised by Blad’s decision. Cheatum said he “didn’t think taking an extra 15 minutes at each council meeting (to allow for public comments) was too much to ask.”
But Pocatello City Council member Josh Mansfield echoed a sentiment similar to Blad’s.
“In my time on the council, I’ve found that citizens are frustrated that we aren’t able to respond to their comments or answer their questions,” Mansfield said. “We, as a council, are forced to either tell the commenter that we can’t talk to them about the issue or if we do try to address the issue, we risk open meeting rule violations that could invalidate future action on that item. I know that I, along with other council members, go out of our way to make ourselves available to answering questions of citizens and the council takes every email or correspondence very seriously and each one is addressed.”
Pocatello City Council members Linda Leeuwrik, Corey Mangum, Brent Nichols and Scott Marchand did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment for this article.
In a statement emailed to the Journal Friday, P.A.G.E. criticized Blad’s decision.
“Public comment is a basic principle of representative democracy and is critical for bringing about accountability within government,” P.A.G.E. stated. “There is no justifiable reason for its elimination. P.A.G.E. fully believes in the merits of ‘public comment’ even if the comments provided are not actionable or the Mayor or City Council chooses to ignore them (which has been our repeated experience). Citizens have a right to voice their opinions and concerns and provide information to their representatives in a public forum and for that to become part of the video public record.”
P.A.G.E.’s statement continued, “While we acknowledge the agendas are set by the Mayor, the council has yet to embrace that they are the policymakers for the city. If they exercised the authority granted to them by the people, a majority could establish a city policy requiring public comment to be held at all council meetings. They also have a responsibility to be responsive to their constituents and to follow through and confirm that issues or questions being raised are addressed and answered. This has not been happening. Removal of public comment only serves to silence dissenting or alternative views, control information and aids in hiding the concerns or issues being brought to the Mayor and council’s attention. P.A.G.E. strongly denounces this decision and encourages the Mayor and council to restore public comment.”
While Idaho law does not require governmental entities to provide members of the public with an opportunity to raise issues or simply speak what’s on their mind to elected officials such as local city council members in a public setting, it’s typically regarded as a best practice for maintaining transparency.
In its ethics manual, the Association of Idaho Cities, of which Pocatello is a member, mentions the importance of allowing constituents to make general comments during public meetings.
“The public has the right to attend meetings, but opportunities for the public to speak are generally limited to designated public comment periods and to public hearings,” the Association of Idaho Cities’ Transparent and Ethical government manual states. “Many cities provide a public comment period on the agenda of regular council meetings. This provides an important opportunity to hear from the public, but there should be reasonable sideboards: issues must be relevant to city government, no repetitive or abusive comments, complaints about city staff should be made in private, time should be limited to 3-5 minutes per speaker and any issue requiring council action must be put on the agenda of a future council meeting.”
When asked in what ways does this decision negatively impact the optics of the city maintaining or providing transparency to its residents, Irby said, “Everything the City Council does is transparent. Monthly council meetings, monthly work sessions, and budget meetings are streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel and the City of Pocatello website. Those videos are then saved on the YouTube channel for community members to watch at a later date. All City Council meeting agendas are posted according to state law, 48 hours in advance for regular meetings and 24 hours in advance for special meetings.”
Irby also stated that “by discontinuing the ‘Items from the Audience,’ we believe this will speed up the process of listening and helping community members, instead of waiting for monthly council meetings. We believe the comment period has prevented people from speaking in the past. By removing this section, community members can have a more personal conversation with City Council members and/or the Mayor.”
When asked to respond to those who believe removing this agenda item is a disservice to the community, Irby said, “The negatives surrounding the ‘Items from the Audience’ section outweigh the benefits to the citizens, because council is unable to act on any items brought forward. In addition, citizens have repeated misinformation during ‘Items from the Audience’ and council members and Mayor Blad cannot comment and/or take action.”
According to Irby, this change is currently permanent.
Kudos to Mayor Blad; the mundane concerns of a sector of citizenry of Pocatello must become a great big yawn most of the time. Orlin Kent Moon AKA moondoggeez
Why do pocatellans vote for this idiot,clearly this a step back from public input.Sounds like a move made in California.Look out Idaho Woke may be creeping your way🥶
public comment in an open forum allows other citizens to know and share what others in the community are thinking, feeling, or experiencing. how does taking away such a venue help the community at large? hint: (it doesn't)
I sent an email to the mayor and this is the response I received. The response was received about 3 minutes after I sent my message. There was clearly no time for her to deliver it to the mayor and for him to dictate a response. His response was, no doubt, a canned answer and it will be interesting to see if answers to others who send emails are the same. Note: the email address for the Lord high mayor is mayor@pocatello.us and this is the answer you will get:
Nichols, Anne
4:53 PM (9 minutes ago)to me
Rochelle,
I appreciate you contacting us about the Items from the Audience agenda item.
Since the City Council and I cannot respond to items brought forward from this 15 minute item on a City Council agenda, I felt it best to remove the item. Citizens have many options to engage with our City Council Members and with me. You are always welcome to call us, to email us or to schedule appointments with us. This way, we can take time to thoroughly discuss any great ideas, concerns or requests you may have. I have not refused to meet with or call a citizen, and I never will.
Brian
Brian C. Blad, Mayor
City of Pocatello, Idaho
P. O. Box 4169
Pocatello, Idaho 83205-4169
O: (208) 234.6163
E: mayor@pocatello.gov
NOTICE: All communications transmitted within the City of Pocatello email system may be a public record and may be subject to disclosure under the Idaho Public Records Act (Idaho Code 74-101 et seq.) and as such may be copied and reproduced by members of the public.
Here is the message I sent next and the answer I got.
Brian is so wrong. "Public comments" is sometimes the only way we can be assured of being heard. Instead of using the button that sends the same message to everyone who sends an email, how about actually keeping a note of everyone who sends emails against Brian's personal decision to block out the public from speaking at Council meetings. Please take the time to answer me and not hit the button.
Rochelle Lillig
Nichols, Anne
5:03 PM (12 minutes ago)
I will forward your message to the Mayor. As with traditional correspondence, I type what the Mayor dictates.
Anne
Anne Nichols, CAP,OM,BW,HR
Administrative Services Manager
Since there was only about 3 minutes between when I sent the first message and the answer was sent, I doubt that Blad actually was made aware of my message. Since the was verbatim what was in the ISJ article, it clearly is just a "press the button" answer. If anyone gets a different answer to an email, let us know.
Wasn't the public informed that there could be no responses allowed from the mayor/council in the comment period? If so, this was the wrong move to make. Letting five people talk or criticize (as long as they do so in a decorous manner) seems appropriate and if more than five wish to speak at a given meeting, let them be recognized first at the next meeting.
Blad only wants the people to know what he wants them to know. He's surrounded himself with people that all bow and scrape to him. Pocatello is doomed under his (lack of) leadership.
this is a bad move for our local community. one less forum for public discourse. a move made in the dark of night without any transparency. of course this is all part of the greater trend of pruning the branches of democracy across the nation (banning books, clipping the wings of personal choice, less debate, more voter suppression). Is blad a republican?
