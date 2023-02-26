Mayor Brian Blad

POCATELLO — Local community members no longer have the opportunity to make public comments at the end of Pocatello City Council meetings.

That’s because Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has removed the “Items from the Audience” agenda item from all future City Council meetings. No longer is there an agenda item that allots a maximum of 15 minutes with no more than three minutes per speaker to provide the public with the opportunity to address the City Council on any item not included on that meeting’s agenda.

moonrocks

Kudos to Mayor Blad; the mundane concerns of a sector of citizenry of Pocatello must become a great big yawn most of the time. Orlin Kent Moon AKA moondoggeez

Mcameron

Why do pocatellans vote for this idiot,clearly this a step back from public input.Sounds like a move made in California.Look out Idaho Woke may be creeping your way🥶

laura ashley

public comment in an open forum allows other citizens to know and share what others in the community are thinking, feeling, or experiencing. how does taking away such a venue help the community at large? hint: (it doesn't)

guest1223

I sent an email to the mayor and this is the response I received. The response was received about 3 minutes after I sent my message. There was clearly no time for her to deliver it to the mayor and for him to dictate a response. His response was, no doubt, a canned answer and it will be interesting to see if answers to others who send emails are the same. Note: the email address for the Lord high mayor is mayor@pocatello.us and this is the answer you will get:

Nichols, Anne

4:53 PM (9 minutes ago)to me

Rochelle,

I appreciate you contacting us about the Items from the Audience agenda item.

Since the City Council and I cannot respond to items brought forward from this 15 minute item on a City Council agenda, I felt it best to remove the item. Citizens have many options to engage with our City Council Members and with me. You are always welcome to call us, to email us or to schedule appointments with us. This way, we can take time to thoroughly discuss any great ideas, concerns or requests you may have. I have not refused to meet with or call a citizen, and I never will.

Brian

Brian C. Blad, Mayor

City of Pocatello, Idaho

P. O. Box 4169

Pocatello, Idaho 83205-4169

O: (208) 234.6163

E: mayor@pocatello.gov

NOTICE: All communications transmitted within the City of Pocatello email system may be a public record and may be subject to disclosure under the Idaho Public Records Act (Idaho Code 74-101 et seq.) and as such may be copied and reproduced by members of the public.

Here is the message I sent next and the answer I got.

Brian is so wrong. "Public comments" is sometimes the only way we can be assured of being heard. Instead of using the button that sends the same message to everyone who sends an email, how about actually keeping a note of everyone who sends emails against Brian's personal decision to block out the public from speaking at Council meetings. Please take the time to answer me and not hit the button.

Rochelle Lillig

Nichols, Anne

5:03 PM (12 minutes ago)

I will forward your message to the Mayor. As with traditional correspondence, I type what the Mayor dictates.

Anne

Anne Nichols, CAP,OM,BW,HR

Administrative Services Manager

Since there was only about 3 minutes between when I sent the first message and the answer was sent, I doubt that Blad actually was made aware of my message. Since the was verbatim what was in the ISJ article, it clearly is just a "press the button" answer. If anyone gets a different answer to an email, let us know.

Tucson
Tucson

Wasn't the public informed that there could be no responses allowed from the mayor/council in the comment period? If so, this was the wrong move to make. Letting five people talk or criticize (as long as they do so in a decorous manner) seems appropriate and if more than five wish to speak at a given meeting, let them be recognized first at the next meeting.

TruthTeller

Blad only wants the people to know what he wants them to know. He's surrounded himself with people that all bow and scrape to him. Pocatello is doomed under his (lack of) leadership.

laura ashley

this is a bad move for our local community. one less forum for public discourse. a move made in the dark of night without any transparency. of course this is all part of the greater trend of pruning the branches of democracy across the nation (banning books, clipping the wings of personal choice, less debate, more voter suppression). Is blad a republican?

