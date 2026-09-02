The BBB increased direct subsidies for fossil fuels another $19 billion over the next 10 years. The same tax expenditures remain in eﬀect and they are very diﬃcult to track due to the complexity and confusion of our current tax code. Subsidies for renewables from the IRA were significantly slashed, and wind and solar projects have been terminated all over the USA despite local support and loss of local tax revenue from these projects.
As a result, over 7 million deaths per year are estimated by the World Health Organization from air pollution. Over 500,000 deaths per year are due to extreme heat. Other health problems are too diﬃcult to quantify, but most Idahoans know of problems with smoke pollution for us and, more importantly, our children.
From 1980 to 1990, the average daily high temperature in Pocatello for July was 86.1. From 2015 to 2025, the average daily high temperature was 91.2. The drought we are experiencing and lack of snow in the winter of 2026 was similar to the winter in 1977, but the average daily high temperature in January of 1977 was 13 degrees cooler than January of 2026. The average daily high in July 2026 was over 94 degrees.
All subsidies should be scrutinized and be sunlit every five years to receive bipartisan approval or termination.
Sen. Risch admitted in the Idaho Statesman a couple years ago that climate change was a diﬃcult problem and that the younger generation would have to figure out how to deal with it. He voted for the BBB and decided to run for reelection at age 82. As always, call or email your member of Congress to express your concern.
Besides health challenges, you can look at this article on the importance of the transition to a carbon-free electric economy for our national security. https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/why-every-country-needs-to-master
Paul Hancock, Pocatello
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