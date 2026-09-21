Former Idaho Democrat lawmaker Todd Achilles is still trying to convince voters he’s a true “independent,” but his record tells a very different story, especially on the right to keep and bear arms.
Achilles’ website offers the usual “I support the Second Amendment” lines and leans heavily on his military service, hoping voters will assume that makes him pro-gun. As an Iraq veteran myself, I can tell you: plenty of people in uniform oppose the Second Amendment. Military service doesn’t guarantee pro-gun values.
What Achilles doesn’t mention is far more revealing. In 2024, he earned an endorsement from Moms Demand Action, one of the most aggressively anti-Second Amendment organizations in America. Their endorsement requires candidates to complete a lengthy questionnaire and align with strict gun control positions. Achilles wasn’t just a participant; he was one of only two Idaho candidates who met their standards.
Moms Demand Action has opposed every pro-gun bill at the Idaho Capitol, including Constitutional carry, campus carry and more. The organization supports red flag gun confiscation orders, mandatory waiting periods, storage mandates and bans on rifles they label “assault weapons.” Their agenda mirrors the gun control regimes and efforts from Oregon, Washington, Colorado, California, and Virginia.
Achilles’ voting record matches the endorsement. In 2024, he voted against Senate Bill 1275, protecting employers who allow lawful self-defense, and against SB 1374, safeguarding public carry on public property.
Achilles’ Moms Demand Action endorsement, combined with his votes, may prove to be his political Achilles’ heel.
Greg Pruett, founder of the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, Rigby
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