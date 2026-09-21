Far be it from me to understand the desire to unleash fanatical fascists against the established American social democracy and diversity of individual cultural freedoms. Freedom to make your own decisions that affect no other person, but surround the individual, the freedom to be an independent free soul, protected by the right to exist beyond any faction of hostility or label of injustice.
We are free, diverse, cultural, religious, ideological and social combinations of free-thinking Americans. Each of us seeks the right and freedom to be ourselves, without stepping on any other human being or what they believe, and still co-exist in a free America and protect our rights under the protection of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
No elected official has the right to demean or politically control voting or non-voting Americans under the idea to control the lifestyles of citizens, or those attempting to become lawful, abiding Americans, with free will our choice of keeping any elected official from harming society or trying to seize the right to vote their choice for any political office in our American federal or state governments.
It may appear that for a short time in history, hate and political power grabs are trying to dismantle our free society of individuals, as we all try to reach out and help those being harmed by power hungry politicians, who feel the need to make slaves of voters to have their own way in a free society.
American democracy has the power of the people, our vote, to stop those seeking political control over our lives by forcing social price gouging to limit the individual's purchasing power over gas, food and freedom to gain political subversion by a tyrant trying to become a “king.” We don’t have, and the American people allow that to become a reality, and will protect our rights to vote freely in every state and be uncontrolled by any government political party of fascist hate.
The power of the vote in America is stronger than any elected official to limit free will or try to establish political slavery over any person in our society of established free democracy under the laws of the land. It’s time to take America back from the brink of racist, fascist hate.
A free America is for all people who want to be culturally, religiously and politically independent but will fight for our neighbors right to be individuals themselves, helping all of our free society better each lifestyle as individual Americans, seeking a better and free society under no dictator or king. Protect our right to vote our choice; it’s the American thing to do.
Daniel Higgins, Pocatello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In