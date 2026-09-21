We are only as free as we can protect all human rights. Social, mental, and physical well being is for you and your neighbors. No matter the culture, religion or color of anyone’s skin, we are part of world protection and should be cherished forever as our freedom to think and reject hate in every form of social behavior and in free speech.
Protect everyone’s right to exist free from tyranny, physical and social abuse and the right to be diverse individuals, while believing the same for others who are nonviolent and coexist on this water planet in peace. All humanity is precious and sustainable in their own beliefs and cultural backgrounds, as every man, woman and child has the same responsibility to protect life itself, in all forms on this water planet.
All life forms have the right to exist as who they are and feel safe in caring for the rights of others. Replace hate with love of mankind and help all living things to survive the best way for each to coexist in our world habitat, which is so quickly changing, especially when bombed.
Life is precious as the air itself and the water we must drink to survive and have all things grow to help each of us thrive in harmony and peace by stopping dropping bombs and using other weapons of mass destruction needlessly and destroying any life forms we live with.
People have the power to vote for the best living conditions we can protect in America. Be safe and vote out hate from history once again, as peace is possible to live in diversity together. Love of every man, woman, child, idea and living creature that exists on this water planet spinning through space as long as we can.
This is not just one man’s opinion, I hope.
Daniel Higgins, Pocatello
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