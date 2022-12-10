Women of Influence 2

Dr. Elizabeth O’Donnell addresses the audience after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during Wednesday night's Women of Influence Awards at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Local women and their many contributions to the region were celebrated on Wednesday night during the Idaho State Journal's Women of Influence Awards event at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.

Dr. Elizabeth O’Donnell took home the Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of her service as the medical director at Portneuf Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Pocatello. O’Donnell has developed a care regimen for babies as young as 22 weeks in need of hospitalization and she is known for paying special attention to the parents and families of her young patients.

Premier Technology CEO Shelly Sayer addresses the audience during Wednesday night's Women of Influence Awards at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.

