POCATELLO — The owner of a local hookah bar was arrested early Sunday morning and the business has been ordered to close indefinitely following a multi-jurisdiction law enforcement investigation.
Adrian Quiroz, the owner of the El Compa Hookah Bar at 440 E. Center St. in Pocatello, was arrested following the investigation and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Quiroz faces two misdemeanor charges as a result of the investigation — selling or transferring alcohol without a license and dispensing alcohol to a person under the age of 21, Idaho State Police said.
Quiroz posted a $300 bond on Sunday and was released from jail, according to jail records.
The Pocatello police street crimes unit and Idaho State Police Alcohol Beverage Control executed the search warrant at El Compa Hookah Bar around 3 a.m. Sunday.
The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation since November, police said.
Pocatello Police Capt. Bill Collins says officers have been dispatched to the El Compa Hookah Bar every weekend for at least the past three months. Since November, Pocatello police have responded to the area of the El Compa Hookah Bar for the report of violent incidents involving firearms twice, and one of those incidents involved two teenage boys, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was criminally charged for shooting another teenage boy inside the hookah bar on Nov. 13, the Idaho State Journal reported last fall. The Pocatello Police Department did not name the 17-year-old alleged shooter because he is a juvenile. The teenager who was shot was transported to the hospital via ambulance where he received treatment for the gunshot wound and was later released.
The 17-year-old boy had fled the scene of the shooting, but was later located, charged and issued a summons to appear in court, police said.
Early New Year’s Day, Pocatello police arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly attacked a man and woman in an alleyway across the street from the hookah bar before firing a pistol into the air, the Journal reported earlier this month.
Nathan Ray Kelly Ellis, of Idaho Falls, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of concealment of evidence, all felonies, following the investigation, police said.
Though the incident occurred just outside of the hookah bar, Ellis told police that he and his girlfriend had been inside the hookah bar just before the alleged attack occurred, police said.
During his police interview, Ellis said the hookah bar allowed patrons to bring and consume their own alcohol inside the bar, adding that the bar also sold alcohol to people who were over the age of 21. Ellis told police the bar kept track of people who were over the age of 21 by using wristbands, though he was wearing one of the wristbands he described and he was not age 21 or older, police said.
Capt. Collins said the statements Ellis made during his police interview as well as additional information police had gleaned from responding to the business numerous times over the last several months were the primary reasons for launching the investigation into the hookah bar.
Additionally, Collins said the fact the hookah bar allows teenagers inside the building and remains open for hours after the bars close at 2 a.m. in Pocatello creates a scenario for troublesome happenings. El Compa Hookah bar has hours of operation of 12 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to a Google search.
The Pocatello police street crimes unit and state police were assisted by the Pocatello police patrol division, Pocatello police school resource officers, the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office, Bannock County Juvenile Probation, Bannock County Adult Probation, the Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole, Idaho State Police detectives, the Pocatello Fire Department and the Pocatello Building Inspector's Office.
As a result of the investigation, Pocatello police arrested and charged one adult with illegal possession of a firearm while intoxicated, one adult for possession of methamphetamine and another adult was arrested on a felony warrant for grand theft of an automobile out of Power County, Pocatello police said.
Police also issued citations or made arrests for 11 juvenile curfew violations, three underage consumption violations, one possession of an electronic cigarette by a minor, one juvenile runaway and one juvenile detention order, police said.
The Pocatello Fire Department and Pocatello Building Inspector's Office issued a “Stop Work Order” for the business, forbidding occupation until further notice, police said.
Capt. Collins said the building that houses the El Compa Hookah bar must undergo renovations of about $100,000 in order to meet certain city code requirements to reopen as a bar or similar type of facility.
This incident remains under investigation by Pocatello and state police and more information is expected to be released later in the week.
The Journal attempted to contact the El Compa Hookah Bar on Monday afternoon but no one answered.