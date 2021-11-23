POCATELLO — Pocatello police say they are recommending criminal charges against a 17-year-old boy who allegedly shot another teenage boy inside a downtown Pocatello hookah bar on Nov. 13.
Pocatello police Capt. Bill Collins says a 17-year-old boy has been identified as the alleged shooter and police have submitted reports to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office to review possible charges of aggravated assault or aggravated battery.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog says his office is currently reviewing the case. Collins said the 17-year-old boy is currently in police custody.
Story continues below video
The Pocatello Police Department is not naming the 17-year-old alleged shooter because he is a juvenile.
The incident resulting in possible criminal charges against the boy began to unfold around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 at El Compa Hookah Lounge, located at 440 E. Center St. in Pocatello.
Police were dispatched to the hookah bar lounge for the report of a teenage boy who had been shot, police told the Idaho State Journal last week.
Police responded to the shooting but the suspect, later identified as the 17-year-old boy, had already fled the scene, police said last week.
The 17-year-old boy shot the other teenage boy with a pistol inside the hookah bar., police said last week. Collins on Tuesday said the shooter’s motive remains unknown at this time.
The teenage boy who was shot was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. Collins said the boy who was shot, who police are not naming, was discharged from the hospital last week.
The Monday after the shooting, Nov. 15, Edahow Elementary School was placed in a “reverse evacuation and hall check” while police made contact with a juvenile “person of interest” in the area, Collins said.
Collins last week said the juvenile and his parents voluntarily went to the police station for questioning. Collins on Tuesday confirmed the juvenile had knowledge of the incident but was not involved in the shooting and is not the 17-year-old boy who police recommended be charged in connection to the incident.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.